Australia Abstains From Taking Moral Stand, In Classic Australian Move — The Shovel

In a quintessentially Australian approach to dealing with a complex moral issue, Australia has decided to do nothing when faced with a UN vote calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

“When you’re faced with a challenging issue or an important ethical decision, there are a number of different ways you can approach it. And one of those ways is to pretend it’s not happening,” psychologist Dr Christian Berichi said.

“In academic circles we call this the ‘Nah Nah Nah Nah, Not Listening’ approach, or ‘The Australian Method’. “Over the years Australians have become very skilled at this approach to dealing with moral challenges”.

The Australian Government was contacted for comment. It later released an official statement about its stance on the Middle East conflict which read, “ 🤷 “.