Cute! This Kid Is Dressing Up as an AUKUS Submarine This Halloween in Hope of Scoring $368 Billion — The Shovel

Four year-old Canberra boy Charlie Martin has confirmed he will be dressing up as a nuclear submarine this Halloween, saying it’s the best way to extract extraordinary piles of money when door-knocking members of Parliament.

“My plan is to knock on Anthony Albanese’s door, say ‘I’m a submarine built in Adelaide using American and British technology’, and just wait for him to hand over the cash. It’s all pretty simple really”.

When it was pointed out that his submarine was just imaginary, Martin said, “Exactly! Just like the AUKUS submarines”.

Asked what he would do if Albanese said ‘trick’ rather than ‘treat’, the pre-schooler said, “I’ll just destroy Australia’s diplomatic relations with France. I think that’s how it works”.

Martin’s costume will be ready to use for trick or treating in 2055.