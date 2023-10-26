 Australia Will Take Action on Climate Change if US Declares War on It, Government Says — The Shovel
Australia Will Take Action on Climate Change if US Declares War on It, Government Says

The only way the Australian Government will take meaningful action on climate change is if the US invades it, the PM has confirmed.

“As soon as Joe Biden says that climate change is an enemy that needs to be defeated, we’ll contribute whatever resources and manpower necessary to help in that fight,” Anthony Albanese told journalists today.

“If Joe says go, we’ll be right there, standing side by side in our joint efforts to defeat this evil force. We’ll sidetrack Parliament, if necessary, to get the required changes made. But until then we’ll keep approving coal and gas projects”.

The PM confirmed climate change was not the most pressing issue facing his Government. “Unless the US says it is, and then it will be our number one priority”.

