Man Brings Book to Bed So It Can Sit Next to Him While He Looks at Phone — The Shovel

October 25, 2023

Man Brings Book to Bed So It Can Sit Next to Him While He Looks at Phone

Self-described ‘book lover’ Jeremy Randle took a novel with him to bed last night, so it could sit on his bedside table while he scrolled through his phone for 2.5 hours.

The Sydney man said he had planned to read the first chapter of the book but thought he should check his phone first just to make sure he hadn’t missed anything important. “I hadn’t. But now it’s 2:30 in the morning and I need to sleep”.

He said it was nice to surround yourself with books. “I think it’s important to have a house filled with books that you pretend you’re going to read.

“Right now I’m not reading Jane Austen. But last year I was really into almost reading George Orwell. He’s got such great book covers”.

First published in 2021

