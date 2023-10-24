 Leaked Photos Reveal Anthony Pratt Supplied Free Visy Boxes To King Charles — The Shovel
Leaked Photos Reveal Anthony Pratt Supplied Free Visy Boxes To King Charles

Australian billionaire and cardboard box manufacturer Anthony Pratt did more than just allegedly pay the then Prince Charles hundreds of thousands of dollars, he also supplied him with free storage boxes, images leaked to The Shovel reveal.

The images show a room in Clarence House filled with Visy boxes, used to store odds and ends such as spare crowns, manuals for Royal carriages and priceless artefacts stolen from other countries.

Sources say the monarch was thrilled with the deal, saying he was always looking for more space to store his old bongs.

Prince Andrew was also stored in the room to keep him away from the media.

