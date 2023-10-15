NEW VOICE STRATEGY: Indigenous Leaders to Just Hire PwC To Get Access to Government — The Shovel

With the Voice to Parliament failing to succeed at the referendum, Indigenous leaders have decided to put consulting firm PwC on a rolling contract, saying it will actually give them better access to Government decision making.

Announcing the new direction, members of the ‘Yes’ campaign said putting PwC on retainer will save months of campaigning and lead to a better result.

“It’ll give us unfettered access to Government policy – much more than The Voice ever would have. And we don’t need to muck around with a Referendum; we’ll just draw up a contract. It’ll all be sorted by the end of the week. I wish we’d thought of it earlier to be honest,” an Indigenous spokesperson said.

He responded to fears the system would create a two-tiered society that would see some Australians granted more rights than others. “Will it give us access to privileges that ordinary Australians don’t enjoy? Of course! That’s the way these things work! We’ll be able to shape policy to our advantage, get access to confidential information, meet with Ministers, the whole lot. This is nothing like The Voice, it’s proper, unconstrained access”.