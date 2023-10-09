75-Year Israel-Palestine Conflict Solved In 3 Minutes By Guy On Twitter — The Shovel

A conflict that has confounded world leaders for more than seven decades has been all sorted by @JaseX4215439, it has been confirmed.

“Just go in there, kill all the Hamas fighters, and tell everyone else to go home. Then everyone can get on with their day #NotRocketScience” he tweeted, not even requiring the full 280 character limit to neatly wrap up the 20-year conflict.

Other users were quick to praise the analysis, with many saying they couldn’t work out why military strategists hadn’t adopted a similar strategy before.

“So obvious when you put it like that,” one user tweeted.

“Send this to Joe Biden STAT,” another wrote.

One user simply tweeted, “This. 100% this”.

@Jase421 has since been contacted by the UN for assistance in resolving the conflict.