Former US president Donald Trump divulged classified details about nuclear submarines to Australian businessman Anthony Pratt, in exchange for thousands of free document boxes from Pratt’s company Visy Industries, The Shovel can reveal.

Sources say Trump, who took thousands of top secret documents from The White House to his Mar-a-Lago home, was looking for a sturdy, no-fuss storage solution at a reasonable price. “When he met Pratt at an event, and discovered he ran a box company, he couldn’t resist making a deal,” a White House source said.

Unable to pay for the 250,000 boxes required to store the documents, because he doesn’t actually have any money, Trump instead said he could trade for information about America’s submarines. It is as yet unclear why Pratt would need information about submarines.