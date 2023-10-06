King Charles To Feature on Shopping Trolly Tokens — The Shovel

The round pieces of metal that are used to unlock trolleys at Woolies and Coles will feature the face of King Charles III, it has been revealed.

It is unclear why the Mint thought it necessary to update the tokens, which don’t really have any other use – unless you can get four to five hundred together, in which case you may be able to trade them for a capsicum.

“I think it shows how we feel about Charles,” one shopper said. “In Britain they place his face on commemorative plates and framed portraits; here we stuff it into an old trolly so we can do the weekly shop”.

The coins will be distributed randomly behind couches and underneath car seats over the coming months.