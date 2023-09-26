 Mass Lay-Offs as Herald Sun Disbands Its Dan Andrews Department  — The Shovel
September 26, 2023

Mass Lay-Offs as Herald Sun Disbands Its Dan Andrews Department 

Up to 40,000 journalists are without work after newspaper The Herald Sun announced it would be closing its Dan Andrews division, due to changing market conditions. The division produced up to eleven thousand stories a day about the Victorian Premier.

Herald Sun staff held out hopes that the sub departments ‘The Dan Andrews Mornington Peninsula Staircase Investigative Division’ and ‘Dan’s Car Crash From 2013 Conspiracy Unit’ – which together employ 18,000 journalists – would avoid the cuts.

A spokesperson for the newspaper said he was optimistic that some staff could be re-assigned to other teams. “We do have some openings on the Voice to Parliament Misinformation Team, and there is talk of re-opening the African Gangs Unit, just to fill column inches. We’ll have to wait and see”.

The news comes as a blow for the newspaper which recently had to also close its Robodebt Victim Vilification Squad after it lost its major sources Alan Tudge and Stuart Robert.

