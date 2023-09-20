Exasperated Scientists Add New Level to Fire Danger Rating Scale — The Shovel

Saying they are all out of ideas for getting the message across, scientists have resorted to flat-out abuse in the latest addition to the fire danger rating scale.

Bureau of Meteorology scientist Jim Hanniford said they had considered other options. “We thought about being passive aggressive. Phrases like ‘Hope It Was Worth It’ or ‘How Good is Coal?’ or ‘Nice SUV, Wanker’ were thrown around. But in the end we thought, fuck it, let’s just get to the point”.

With El Nino official declared, authorities expect several days to reach the ‘This Is What We’ve Been Warning You About For 4 Decades You Fucking Idiots’ level in the coming months.