Yes Voter Switches Sides After Learning Aboriginal People Already Have Running Water — The Shovel

A man who was all set to vote Yes in the upcoming Voice referendum has changed his mind after Jacinta Price pointed out that colonisation means Indigenous Australians now have taps.

“I was focusing on the fact that Indigenous Australians have lower life expectancies, higher unemployment and poorer living conditions. But turns out they have access to water and food so I’m not sure what all the fuss was about. Looks like everything’s tip top,” the Sydney man said.

He said he now conceded that Indigenous people were better off due to colonisation. “That was over 200 years ago. I mean, sure, some people alive today were forcibly removed from their families when they were kids. But on the plus side, they have access to a system of pipes underground that supplies water. Swings and roundabouts”.