“You Can’t Just Go Changing The Constitution” Says Man Who Has Never Read The Constitution — The Shovel

A man who is a ferocious defender of Australia’s Constitution hasn’t got around to reading it just yet.

Paul Eaglemont, also known as @patriot8473245 online, said the 50-page document which he hasn’t had time to read, was sacrosanct.

“You can’t just go messing with a document that’s been in place for over 1,000 years. This is definitely not what George Washington would’ve wanted” he posted.

He dismissed the views of Australian constitutional experts, saying they don’t know what they’re talking about.

“They think that just because they’ve read it, and then spent years studying it, they have some sort of specialist insight into it. Well I’ve watched three videos of a guy explaining it on TikTok, so I think I know what I’m on about”.