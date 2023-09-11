Unclear If Message on Tesla Screen is Error Code or Name Of Elon’s Latest Child — The Shovel

Saying it could either be a sign that the car’s break pads need replacing or that Elon Musk has announced a new offspring, a Tesla driver has been left confused after the message ERROR_XF-A.BR3! appeared on the car’s touchscreen without warning.

“I mean, it seems as if it’s telling me to take the car in for immediate servicing. But then it could equally be a press release about Elon Musk’s twelfth child. It’s just so hard to tell these days,” Tesla owner Bryce Lampard said.

“Like, just last month a message popped up on the screen that said, “Tyre Pressure = 29PSI”, so I pulled into a service station to put some air in the tyres. But then I later discovered that was the name of Elon Musk’s first child with Grimes.

“But then last week, there was a message saying ‘Mechanical Issue’, which I just assumed was a reference to Elon’s 11th child, Techno Mechanicus. Turns out there was an issue with the engine”.

Tesla has promised to release an appendix in its next user manual with a list of all of Elon Musk’s children’s names.