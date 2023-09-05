 Alan Joyce’s Departure From Qantas Cancelled at Last Minute — The Shovel
September 5, 2023

Alan Joyce’s Departure From Qantas Cancelled at Last Minute

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce will no longer leave Qantas on Wednesday as planned, with the airline admitting they announced his departure without ever intending for him to leave.

“We cancelled that departure weeks ago. We just forgot to tell anyone,” a spokesperson said.

Qantas will continue to sell tickets to Joyce’s leaving function, before offering an unusable function credit three minutes before the scheduled start time. “We hope guests can find an equivalent leaving function that meets their needs,” a statement said.

Joyce will now remain at the airline indefinitely, with shareholders advised to listen out for further announcements.

