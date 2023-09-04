Dutton Proposes Annual ‘Three Cheers for Indigenous Australians’ As Voice Alternative — The Shovel

Saying it was a more practical measure that would lead to better outcomes, the Opposition Leader has promised to hold a second referendum asking Australians to enshrine an annual ‘hip hip hooray for Aboriginal people’ in the nation’s Constitution.

“We want a way to acknowledge First Nations Peoples without actually having to hear from them,” Mr Dutton said in a radio interview this morning. “This is a meaningful, affordable way to give the impression that we’re doing something”.

He reiterated concerns that The Voice was not going to make a difference to Indigenous communities. “When you look at our Indigenous population, you see lower life expectancy, high incarceration rates, and worse health outcomes. And I think saying ‘hip, hip hooray’ three times during a lunch break in September each year could really be the turning point towards better outcomes”.

Under the plan, Mr Dutton would lead the three cheers himself.