Albo Denies Government Favours Qantas, In Early-Morning Press Conference — The Shovel

The Prime Minister used a press conference at The Lodge this morning to dismiss claims the Government is protecting Qantas from competition, seemingly unaware that he was still wearing his signature Qantas cotton pyjamas.

Putting away his eye-mask and ear plus in his Qantas designer amenities pack, Albanese said it was ridiculous to think there was any favouritism towards certain airlines. “The decision to block Qatar Airways from entering the market is simply for the benefit of consumers. That’s just the spirit of Australia,” Albanese said.

Asked why he was wearing a Qantas logo on his chest, a suddenly shocked Albanese assured journalists that he also has a pair of Virgin and Rex pyjamas at home. “Well, at The Lodge actually. Which feels like home to me”.