Dutton Forgets to Ask For More Detail About MP Pay Rise — The Shovel

In an uncharacteristic oversight, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has allowed a 4% wage rise for MPs to slide through Parliament without demanding a full analysis of the likely impact on the Australian economy and society.

Colleagues say Dutton was out of sorts this week, which may explain why it slipped his mind to boycott the pay rise until the Prime Minister could produce a 450-page report and Senate inquiry. “He didn’t even ask a single question about it, or accuse the remuneration tribunal of misleading the Australian public by not releasing modelling on the potential inflationary pressure a pay-increase could trigger. He’s not himself,” one colleague said.

In a stunning coincidence, none of the other 150 members of Parliament asked for further detail on the pay rise either.

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell