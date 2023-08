Australian doctors say a man spent fifteen years with “My Heart Will Go On” stuck in his head, following a childhood accident.

The 39-year-old man, originally from Canada, finally sought help after suffering for years from severe headaches and spontaneous outbursts of anger.

He said he didn’t know how the song got there, but vaguely remembers a traumatic experience as a child when he was forced to watch a horrifically long movie over and over again.

He is expected to make a full recovery.