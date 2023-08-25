 Melting Antarctic Ice to Be Reinforced With New Gas Pipeline — The Shovel
August 25, 2023

Melting Antarctic Ice to Be Reinforced With New Gas Pipeline

The Australian Government has responded quickly to reports of a ‘catastrophic breeding failure’ of emperor penguins in Antarctica, announcing a new $30 billion gas pipeline which they say will help hold together the sinking ice.

Satellite images revealed the break-up of sea ice due to a hotter-than-usual spring last year, leading Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to demand urgent action. “The evidence is now undeniable. The ice is melting, the penguins are dying, and the only way to solve this problem is with a new large-scale gas project”.

She dismissed claims from scientists that the project could make the situation worse. “For goodness sake, you make it sound as if we’re approving coal mining in Antartica or something! We’re not environmental vandals! This is gas, remember, not coal. It’s much cleaner”.

