Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner group staged a failed mutiny against Putin earlier this year, has been declared dead after his plane tragically ‘fell out of the window’ of a high-rise apartment building earlier this morning. It is unclear why his aeroplane was inside an apartment building.

A Kremlin spokesperson said the death was not suspicious and had nothing to do with Prigozhin’s opposition to Putin. “Sometimes these things just happen. You wake up, have a cup of Novichok, sorry coffee – COFFEE. You have your coffee, you jump in your plane, and it falls out of the window without you realising it. It can happen to anyone. Literally anyone. Is that clear?”

Initial reports suggested Prigozhin’s plane had crashed landed onto the surface of the moon, but that story was later dismissed as being too realistic, given the state of Russia’s space program.

More to come …

Headline by Niall Ginsbourg @niall_bigscreen