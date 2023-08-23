The Federal Government admits literacy and numeracy skills should of improved fasterer, following fifteeen years of NAPLAN testing.

Results from this year’s test, released Wednesday, show a 2.04% decline in riting skills. Reading has declined too, with many children now unable to maintain the necessary concentration to read to the end of a

Grammar results has also gone backwards since the knew testing was introduced in 2007.

Encouragingly, numeracy levels have actually improved over the last ten years, up by around a third (11%).

Headline by Matthew Bulman