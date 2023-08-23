 NAPLAN Results Could Be Gooder, Government Concedes — The Shovel
August 23, 2023

NAPLAN Results Could Be Gooder, Government Concedes

The Federal Government admits literacy and numeracy skills should of improved fasterer, following fifteeen years of NAPLAN testing.

Results from this year’s test, released Wednesday, show a 2.04% decline in riting skills. Reading has declined too, with many children now unable to maintain the necessary concentration to read to the end of a

Grammar results has also gone backwards since the knew testing was introduced in 2007.

Encouragingly, numeracy levels have actually improved over the last ten years, up by around a third (11%).

_____

Headline by Matthew Bulman

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

NAPLAN Results Could Be Gooder, Government Concedes

Mark Latham To Take Up New Role Shouting At Random People On Street

‘No’ Campaign in Panic Mode After PM Confirms Referendum Vote to Be Held During Nap Time

Mark McGowan Announces He Will Continue Working for Mining Industry

Calls for Increased Support for Men’s Sports, as Audience Gap With Women’s Sport Widens