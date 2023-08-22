‘No’ Campaign in Panic Mode After PM Confirms Referendum Vote to Be Held During Nap Time — The Shovel

The prospects of the ‘No’ vote succeeding in this year’s referendum have taken a huge hit, after Anthony Albanese confirmed polls would only be open during afternoon nap time.

“That’s the majority of our voters out. It’s a total disaster,” a spokesperson for the ‘No’ campaign said.

“Our entire campaign is based on scaring old white people into thinking that if they vote ‘Yes’ it’ll mean Aboriginals are going to take their franking credits. Without their vote, we’re screwed. The only thing worse would be if it was scheduled during a re-run of Murder She Wrote”.

The campaign suffered a further set-back when it was confirmed early voting via landline telephones and iPads would not be allowed.