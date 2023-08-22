Mark McGowan Announces He Will Continue Working for Mining Industry — The Shovel

Former Western Australian Premier Mark McGowen has made the odd decision to issue a press release to announce he will continue in a role he has held for more than six years.

McGowen confirmed he will stay on in his position as advisor to mining giant BHP, but will move from the company’s Parliament House offices to its St George’s Terrace building.

“Usually you might expect to see some media coverage when someone changes roles, but not when they’re just moving offices. It is a bit strange,” resources analyst Tara Wilkins said.

McGowen said he was looking forward to another year working with his BHP colleagues and finding new ways to expand profitability for shareholders. “I’ll still be meeting with mining executives, I’ll still be facilitating taxpayer funded subsidies. Just from a new address”.