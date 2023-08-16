 Peter Dutton Proposes Extra Day of Work if Matildas Win — The Shovel
August 16, 2023

Peter Dutton Proposes Extra Day of Work if Matildas Win

Saying it was what ordinary Australians and small businesses wanted, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has floated the idea of a compulsory day of work next Sunday, should the Matildas win the World Cup this weekend.

“The Prime Minister is going around trying to drum up support for a day off. But the last thing Australians want in the middle of a cost-of-living crises is to enjoy themselves,” Mr Dutton told 2GB radio this morning.

He said the public holiday idea was nothing more than a stunt. “It’s an indulgent day of relaxation and pleasure when we can least afford it.

“We have to get past this idea that everything has to be fun. I think a much more appropriate way to celebrate a Matilidas victory would be to ask Australians to set their alarms next Sunday as if it were a Monday and put in a solid eight-to-ten hours. That’s something everyone will remember for years to come”.

The Liberal Party leader said hospitality and healthcare workers who were already scheduled to work next Sunday would simply work an extra day during the following week. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity to celebrate”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Matildas Advised to Check With England First About Which Rules Are In/Not In Spirit of Game

Peter Dutton Proposes Extra Day of Work if Matildas Win

Barnaby Joyce Congratulates US for Landing on Moon After Mistaking Documentary for Live Broadcast

Teal Independents Pause Climate Change Fight to Deal With That Other Big Issue Facing Humanity

Kevin Rudd Portrait Replaced With Julia Gillard Portrait