Peter Dutton Proposes Extra Day of Work if Matildas Win — The Shovel

Saying it was what ordinary Australians and small businesses wanted, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has floated the idea of a compulsory day of work next Sunday, should the Matildas win the World Cup this weekend.

“The Prime Minister is going around trying to drum up support for a day off. But the last thing Australians want in the middle of a cost-of-living crises is to enjoy themselves,” Mr Dutton told 2GB radio this morning.

He said the public holiday idea was nothing more than a stunt. “It’s an indulgent day of relaxation and pleasure when we can least afford it.

“We have to get past this idea that everything has to be fun. I think a much more appropriate way to celebrate a Matilidas victory would be to ask Australians to set their alarms next Sunday as if it were a Monday and put in a solid eight-to-ten hours. That’s something everyone will remember for years to come”.

The Liberal Party leader said hospitality and healthcare workers who were already scheduled to work next Sunday would simply work an extra day during the following week. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity to celebrate”.