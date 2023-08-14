 Teal Independents Pause Climate Change Fight to Deal With That Other Big Issue Facing Humanity — The Shovel
August 14, 2023

Teal Independents Pause Climate Change Fight to Deal With That Other Big Issue Facing Humanity

Refusing to waver from their commitment to tackle the biggest existential crises facing humanity, the teal independents have joined forces to take action on canned alcoholic fizzy drinks.

“We were elected on a platform of fighting the very biggest issues – from the dangers of catastrophic global warming, to the dangers of accidentally mixing up an alcoholic lemon drink with a non-alcoholic lemon drink,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“We want to be able to say to our children, and our children’s children, that we did everything we could to reduce the amount of man-made alcopops”.

She denied they had lost focus on the core issue of reducing carbon emissions. “Don’t let Solo’s ‘light on the fizz’ tagline fool you. This stuff is full of carbon dioxide”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Teal Independents Pause Climate Change Fight to Deal With That Other Big Issue Facing Humanity

Kevin Rudd Portrait Replaced With Julia Gillard Portrait

New ‘Government Consulting Barbie’ Costs $125 Million and Secretly Shares Your Personal Details With Your Friends

BREAKING: Bank Robs Man

Considerate Housemate Saves Last Millilitre of Milk for You