Considerate Housemate Saves Last Millilitre of Milk for You — The Shovel

Saying he was always thinking of others, housemate Tim Hickson has forgone the last millimetre of milk in the two-litre carton so someone else can enjoy it.

“I thought you might want some milk for one of your cornflakes,” he said when questioned about his selfless act.

“I could’ve walked to the other side of the kitchen and put it in the bin, but then I thought you’d probably appreciate it if I left you enough to make a flat white. For your pet ant”.

He advised that he had also left a piece of spaghetti in a leftover container for you to enjoy. “I was going to finish it and clean it up myself, but I thought you might be hungry.