Dutton Says He’ll Need More Detail Before He Can Support The Matildas — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says he is not going to just blindly start following the Australian women’s soccer team without first seeing a detailed description of exactly how the rest of the World Cup will play out.

“Frankly it’s insulting to Australians to just assume their support, without telling them the outcome of the next three games. That’s quite the leap of faith.

“If the Matildas want to be taken seriously, if they want my support and the support of others in my party, then it’s incumbent on them to provide a comprehensive account of how the knockout stage will unfold.

“If they can do that, if they can provide evidence that they will win the World Cup, then I’ll buy a Matildas beanie and post a picture on social media pretending that I’ve supported them from day one. I think that’s only fair. But, as it stands, they are flat-out refusing to provide that detail”.