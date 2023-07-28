 John Howard ‘The Unluckiest Thing To Happen to Australia’, Historians Claim — The Shovel
July 28, 2023

John Howard ‘The Unluckiest Thing To Happen to Australia’, Historians Claim

A team of prominent historians claim that Australia was desperately unlucky to have come into contact with a John Howard Prime Ministership at such a crucial moment in its history.

“There were any number of other potential eventualities, and I think in hindsight it’s fair to say we got lumped with the shittest one possible,” professor Christopher Samuelson said.

“Not that the other options were perfect by any means. But when you consider the chain of events that had to occur in order for us to be led by a dog-whistling, race-baiting master-tactician with a penchant for invisible WMDs and American wars, then I think you’d have to agree we were desperately unlucky”

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Fun-Size Mars Bar Now Bigger Than Normal-Size Mars Bar

John Howard ‘The Unluckiest Thing To Happen to Australia’, Historians Claim

An Apology Regarding Our Involvement in the Design of the New Twitter Logo

Announcing The War on 2023 Annual Comedy Gala

Beached Whales Arrested For Inappropriate Climate Protest