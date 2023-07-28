John Howard ‘The Unluckiest Thing To Happen to Australia’, Historians Claim — The Shovel

A team of prominent historians claim that Australia was desperately unlucky to have come into contact with a John Howard Prime Ministership at such a crucial moment in its history.

“There were any number of other potential eventualities, and I think in hindsight it’s fair to say we got lumped with the shittest one possible,” professor Christopher Samuelson said.

“Not that the other options were perfect by any means. But when you consider the chain of events that had to occur in order for us to be led by a dog-whistling, race-baiting master-tactician with a penchant for invisible WMDs and American wars, then I think you’d have to agree we were desperately unlucky”