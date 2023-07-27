An Apology Regarding Our Involvement in the Design of the New Twitter Logo — The Shovel

As you probably know, this week Twitter replaced its well-known bird logo with a black ‘X’. Given one of our sister companies – The Shovel Graphic Design Solutions – was responsible for the design of the logo, we felt it necessary to provide a full explanation of what went wrong.

On Sunday, Twitter owner Elon Musk put out a call for submissions for a new Twitter logo. Excited by the prospect of having our work adorn one of the world’s biggest social media networks, we set to work on developing some concepts for a modern, sophisticated new take on the Twitter brand.

Unfortunately, in the process of submitting our ideas, we accidentally sent through early draft concepts for another client of ours – Xcite Gentlemen’s Club, a modest strip bar and pokies lounge in an industrial estate in Nunawading, outer Melbourne. The images were not even final designs, just some clipart files we intended to use for illustrative purposes.

We were as surprised as anyone when Musk accepted the logo and immediately implemented it across the network. Even more surprised when Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described the logo as “the future state of unlimited interactivity … creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities”.

Unaware of the change at Twitter, Xcite Gentlemen’s Club also adopted the new logo on Sunday. This had led to the awkward situation whereby people arrive at the building thinking they are going to a job interview at a global tech giant, only to be welcomed with a pair of naked breasts and the offer of a lap dance.

We are currently working with both parties to negotiate a satisfactory resolution. The preferred option, currently being considered by Musk, is for Twitter to renamed Xcite Gentlemen’s Club. We apologise to those affected by the mix-up.