Announcing The War on 2023 Annual Comedy Gala — The Shovel

Our end of year comedy gala – The War on 2023 – is now on sale. But we’re doing things a little differently.

To avoid an exact repeat of what happened a few weeks ago when Taylor Swift tickets went on sale (millions of Australians flooding ticketing websites at once, leading to utter chaos and bitter disappointment), we are going to stagger ticket sales for our event.

Starting July 27, pre-sale tickets will be available only to those who sign up using the form below. The general on-sale date is August 7.

Don’t make the same mistake you did with Tay Tay. Sign up now to grab the best seats before they go on sale to the general public.

What is the War on 2023 Comedy Gala? A collaboration between The Shovel’s James Schloeffel, ABC satirist Mark Humphries, The Chaser’s Charles Firth and award-winning musical comedian Gabbi Bolt, it’s a razor-sharp satirical assault on politics, current events and modern life. Now in its 7th year, the ‘War On’ show has become a must-see fixture on the comedy calendar. A bit like Taylor Swift.





