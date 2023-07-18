Dan Andrews Cancels Restaurant Booking With Wife, After Miscalculating Cost by $4 Billion — The Shovel

The Victorian Premier has pulled the pin on a romantic dinner with his wife Catherine tonight, after somehow managing to get the sums out by $4.5 billion.

“I’m not sure how this has happened,” Andrews explained this afternoon. “I pre-ordered off a set menu, I got a little carried away perhaps, and then I forgot to look at the total price tag before committing. It’s something I’ve been known to do before. I’m not sure how I got the sums quite so wrong, but it’s now clear to me that paying more than $4 billion for a two-hour degustation is just too high”.

He acknowledged that Catherine would be disappointed. “Look, Catherine is going to be upset. But here’s what I’m going to do to divert her attention. I’m committing to invest in a series of smaller dinners at home over the course of the next two months, which I haven’t costed yet, but which I think you’ll agree is a better investment for everyone involved”.