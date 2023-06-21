Voice to Blame for Fantales Being Discontinued, Dutton Says — The Shovel

The demise of the iconic Australian confectionary item, Fantales, is the type of thing Australians can expect more of if The Voice referendum is successful, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has warned.

“This is what happens when you muck around with the constitution,” Dutton told radio station 2GB this morning. “It’s a slippery slope. You make special considerations for one group in society, and next thing you know the entire lolly aisle in Woolies is unrecognisable”.

He said constitutional change left the door open for all sorts of unintended consequences. “You might think this is about giving a voice to Indigenous Australians. But the unintended consequences are much more serious. It starts with Fantales. But then it’s Minties. It’s Violet Crumbles. It’s Double Choc Tim Tams. And on it goes. You can say goodbye to Allen’s Party Mix”.

He denied he was being alarmist and spreading misinformation. “Australians need to know that if they allow for a panel of Indigenous Australians to consult on Indigenous issues, then the lollies that they love will be a thing of the past. It’s as simple as that. Bunnings sausage sizzles will cease to exist too”.