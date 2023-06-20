Vegemite and Pine O Cleen Team Up to Release Limited-Edition Vegemite Flavoured Disinfectant Wipes — The Shovel

Australian households will soon be able to enjoy the refreshing smell of yeast-extract throughout their homes, after cleaning brand Pine O Cleen announced an exciting new collaboration with Australia’s favourite spread.

A spokesperson for Pine O Cleen said the special wipes will leave a slight black residue on kitchen benchtops, tables and bathrooms to give that Vegemite touch to your kitchen, bathroom room and household surfaces. “Nothing says ‘clean’ like Vegemite,” she said. “You can even use it to clean your car”.

She recommended a light touch when using the wipes. “When we tested the wipes with Americans they covered their benchtops with a thick layer of black paste, which was pretty fucking gross. But Australians will know what to do”.

______

Headline by David at The Berran Extra