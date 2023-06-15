 Trump Says He Discarded Classified Documents After Realising There Were No Pictures — The Shovel
June 15, 2023

Trump Says He Discarded Classified Documents After Realising There Were No Pictures

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to misusing classified documents, saying he was unable to make sense of any of it, given the lack of illustrations.

“They were really bad documents, terrible documents. Pages and pages of words. Not a single drawing or illustration explaining how America’s nuclear program works. Not a single cartoon describing our secret military tactics,” Trump said in a rambling speech today.

“You’d think there would’ve been a least one pop-up book explaining America’s military secrets. Or a comic-book-style illustration of how to use the nuclear codes. But no, just words. So many words. It’s all so elitist. I didn’t even get past the first box”.

