 Luckless Man Always Catching Bank When They’re Experiencing Unusually High Volume of Calls — The Shovel
June 14, 2023

Luckless Man Always Catching Bank When They’re Experiencing Unusually High Volume of Calls

Melbourne man Jim Regoli says he can’t catch a break after continuously getting in touch with his bank at the precise moments they are receiving more calls than they expected.

“I’ve called them three times in the past five days, which just happened to coincide with the three times they were experiencing unusually high call volumes. What are the chances?

“They’re taking normal call volumes all day long, and then – BAM! – the moment I call things ramp up unexpectedly, every single time. It’s such a coincidence,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed it was just an unlucky coincidence. “Today was a once-in-a-24-hour-event. Just like yesterday, and the day before that, we’ve been suddenly and unexpectedly swamped yet again. We can’t possibly plan for it”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Dutton Demands Labor Explain Why David Van Allegedly Assaulted Amanda Stoker

Trump Says He Discarded Classified Documents After Realising There Were No Pictures

Luckless Man Always Catching Bank When They’re Experiencing Unusually High Volume of Calls

Politicians to Spend Next Three Weeks Assuring Nation They Aren’t Politicising Brittany Higgins Case

RBA Boss’s Top 5 Tips For Dealing With Interest Rate Hikes