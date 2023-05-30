How To Speak Like a Politician: 10 Simple Rules That Will Transform Your Life — The Shovel

Have you ever wanted to be more confident in the way you engage with others?

Perhaps your boss is asking you why you missed a deadline, or your partner is wondering why you didn’t put the bins out. But you don’t have the self-assuredness to stand up for yourself, look them in the eye and tell them you don’t accept the premise of their question.

Sign up as a Shovel member (from as little as $3) and we’ll send you a special self-help guide that unlocks the secret speaking techniques of politicians, and shows you how to apply them to your everyday life.

_____________________

A sneak peek …