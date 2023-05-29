Voice to Parliament Scrapped After Indigenous Leaders Realise Hiring PwC Will Give Better Access to Government — The Shovel

Plans for a First Nation’s Voice to Parliament have been abandoned, with Indigenous leaders saying it will be easier to have a say on Government policy via a rolling contract with consulting firm PwC instead.

Announcing the new direction, members of the ‘Yes’ campaign said putting PwC on retainer will save months of campaigning and lead to a better result.

“It’ll give us unfettered access to Government policy – much more than The Voice ever would have. And we don’t need to muck around with a Referendum; we’ll just draw up a contract. It’ll all be sorted by the end of the week. I wish we’d thought of it earlier to be honest,” an Indigenous spokesperson said.

He responded to fears the system would create a two-tiered society that would see some Australians granted more rights than others. “Will it give us access to privileges that ordinary Australians don’t enjoy? Fuck yes! That’s the way this thing works! We’ll be able to shape policy to our advantage, get access to confidential information, meet with Ministers, the whole lot. This is nothing like The Voice, it’s proper, unconstrained access”.