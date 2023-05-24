Dyslexic Conspiracy Theorist Follows Friend’s Advice to Get Into Rogan Josh — The Shovel

A dyslexic man with an interest in individual freedoms, men’s rights and new and interesting recommendations for long-form podcasts, has got right into cooking Indian curries, it has been revealed.

Saying he was initially confused by his friend’s recommendation to “definitely check out Rogan Josh if you want to get a totally different perspective”, Blake Simpson, 25, said he now understood what all the fuss was about. “It’s so fragrant and delicious. I’m not quite sure what it has to do with my views on the wokification of Western culture, or the criminal actions of vaccination companies. But with such aromatic flavours I can see why 11 million people a week are getting into it. Like my friends say, it can get a little spicy!” he said.

Simpson said his friends had warned him it can take up to three hours sometimes. “You’ve got to let it simmer for hours. But like my buddies, I generally just have it on while I’m working out or buying crypto”.

He said he was yet to get up to the recipes that included the n-word.