Dutton Says He Has Loads of Indigenous Mates Who Oppose the Voice but You Wouldn’t Know Them Because They Go to Another School — The Shovel

May 23, 2023

Dutton Says He Has Loads of Indigenous Mates Who Oppose the Voice but You Wouldn’t Know Them Because They Go to Another School

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says he has HUNDREDS of Indigenous mates who think The Voice is total bullshit, but you probably wouldn’t know them because they live ages away in another suburb.

Asked to name them, Dutton said there was no point because they all go by nicknames that you wouldn’t remember anyway. “Why don’t you believe me? They’re friends of my mate Johno who goes to another school in Toowoomba. You probably haven’t heard of it. We go to parties together all the time, but not near here – in other places that you haven’t been to.

“What’s that? Nah, I don’t have any photos of them because I lost my phone yesterday and when I found it again all the photos of them had been deleted. Same with the text message convos I have with them every day where they tell me that The Voice sucks and they hate it”.

Headline by David at The Berran Extra 

