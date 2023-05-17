Government Engages Consulting Firm PwC to Investigate How Confidential Treasury Information Was Shared by Consulting Firm PwC — The Shovel

After an extensive tender process, global consulting firm PwC has been awarded a $780 million, five-year contract to examine how PwC – a global consulting firm – was able to access confidential tax policy information which it then shared with corporate clients.

A government spokesperson said PwC was chosen as the preferred partner, given its in-depth understanding of PwC and its operations. “We received proposals from a range of different consultancies and PwC were able to demonstrate a superior understanding of the day-to-day processes within PwC. They actually showed remarkable insight,” the spokesperson said.

He defended claims the Government has become too reliant on consultants, saying it was necessary in order to access specific skills. “The consultants at PwC have a specialist knowledge of organisations such as PwC which is difficult to find within Government,” he said.

PwC has described the review as a “Root and branch, multi-faceted, granular-level deep dive, designed to unpack the operational rhythms and processes of PwC”.