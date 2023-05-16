 Entry Level Job Requires 25 Years' Experience — The Shovel
May 16, 2023

Entry Level Job Requires 25 Years’ Experience

Described as ‘perfect for someone looking to get their foot in the door’, a junior office role is seeking candidates with at least two decades’ experience in similar corporate organisations. A PhD is preferable but not essential.

“Ideal for someone just out of university who has a proven track-record in managing teams across multiple disciplines and is looking to take their first step into the working world,” the job advertisement read.

Paying $37,500 pa with the potential for further growth, the ideal candidate would be able to demonstrate prior experience in senior management roles, possibly with a stint working interstate or overseas, or running their own business. “Here’s your opportunity to get your career off to a flying start,” the ad explained.

Responsibilities include note-taking, printing reports and other administrative tasks. Serious candidates only.

