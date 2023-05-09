 Jobseeker Increase Means Recipients Can Now Afford To Rent an Apartment in Sydney in 1994 — The Shovel
May 9, 2023

Jobseeker Increase Means Recipients Can Now Afford To Rent an Apartment in Sydney in 1994

The announcement of a $20-a-day increase in the Jobseeker allowance has been met with jubilation by people across Australia, who say they will now have the funds to rent a rundown flat in outer Sydney 30 years ago.  

The weekly payment now totals $366, enough to easily feed and house a family of four before the turn of the century.

“I kinda don’t know what I’m going to do with all the extra cash,” one Jobseeker recipient said today. “With $20 extra a week I’d be able to fill up the car with petrol if it was 1983”.

She said if she puts the extra amount aside in a savings account, she’ll have enough for the deposit on a house by 2125.  

