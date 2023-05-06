Awkward Scenes as Tim Wilson Insists on Anointing King Charles — The Shovel

The Coronation of King Charles has been marred by controversy after the former member for Goldstein, Tim Wilson, insisted on pouring the holy oil on the Coronation Spoon and using it to anoint the King.

Officials claimed that the Archbishop of Canterbury had been assigned the sacred role, however Mr Wilson says he was unaware of any such arrangements and was merely helping out on behalf of those present.

“No-one else was around to do it, so I stepped up,” Wilson said, insisting he did not realise the Archbishop was there as a representative of God. “God was not at the Coronation ceremony in his own community, so I took it upon myself to perform the task. Coronations should not be politicised,” Wilson said.

In the end, after a minor scuffle, the Archbishop and Mr Wilson jointly held the spoon as they approached the Monarch to anoint him.

Officials say Wilson was not invited to the event. Wilson says he just happened to be in the area.