The Queensland government has confirmed it will decriminalise sex work, creating a safer environment for sex workers and allowing the member for Fadden to continue to make cash from screwing the nation out of cash.

The former Minister for Employment claimed $239,493.27 on ‘printing and communications’ expenses in one financial year, spent almost $17,000 of taxpayer money on ‘personalised letterhead stationary’, and has been involved in a number of companies that later won government contracts. Robert was also a leading figure in the Robodebt scandal, which involved the largest group fuck in the history of Australia.

Experts say the laws will provide extra safety, claiming Roberts may have been forced to engage in a number of unsafe acts at the behest of lobbyists. Others say the law-change is an acknowledgement that previous efforts have failed, and Stuart Robert fleecing the taxpayer is always going to be part of our society.

“We can pretend it doesn’t exist, or we can say, ‘Stuart Robert will probably try to fuck us again for his $1,000-a-month broadband bill and that’s just part of life,’” one legal expert said.

____________

By Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff