Albanese Warns Latham if He Makes One More Homophobic Comment He'll Have No Choice but To Attend His Wedding — The Shovel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued a stark warning to NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham, telling him to stop the disgusting, bigoted comments about minority groups or expect to see him on the decks spinning The Pogues at his next wedding.

“Mark has a choice,” an angry PM told journalists today. “Put an end to the nastiness, the homophobic comments, the attention-seeking stunts, or I’ll be left with no option than to call him an Australian success story and accept his invitation to drink cocktails in Sydney Harbour”.

Albanese strongly condemned Latham’s recent homophobic tweet directed at MP Alex Greenwich, saying there had to be consequences for such behaviour. “There is simply no place in today’s society for those sorts of comments, which I’m more than happy to explain to Mark over a martini and canapés at his next wedding reception”.

Headline by David at The Berran Extra