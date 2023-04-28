Absolute Scenes in Heaven as Jerry Springer Reveals Jesus Has Two Daddies — The Shovel

Tempers have risen to boiling point in the Afterlife after new arrival Jerry Springer dropped the bombshell claim that the Son of God also has another father that no-one really talks about.

With onlookers chanting ‘Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!’ the former talkshow host said he just wanted to get to the bottom of the story and resolve any repressed issues. “Let’s bring him out now” Springer said, as Joseph walked into the area, to a mix of cheers and boos.

Questioned by Springer, both Joseph and God claimed they were the father, leading to one audience member to suggest there should be a paternity test to resolve the dispute once and for all.

The weird scene only became more bizarre when Springer brought out Jesus’ mother, who claimed she was a virgin.

Tempers frayed and chairs were thrown, before security finally diffused the situation and Springer told everyone to ‘take care of yourself and each other’.