After facing criticism for not doing enough to address housing affordability and cost-of-living pressures, the Albanese Government has finally unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art football stadium on Hobart’s Macquarie Point.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said a 23,000 seat stadium 6.7 km away from an existing 20,000 seat stadium was exactly what struggling families needed. “When it comes finding a place to live, Australians love their footy,” he said.

Pressed further on the government’s plan to tackle rising rent and homelessness, Chalmers agreed that having a 19th team in the AFL competition would be tricky. “It does mean that, until there’s a 20th team added to the comp, there’ll be a bye each week, which isn’t ideal. But I think fans will quickly get used to it”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he grew up in government housing so he knew how important sporting facilities were. “When we were living in a council flat in Camperdown my Mum would’ve killed for a second stadium in Australia’s 13th biggest city,” he said.

As well as hosting AFL games, he said the new ground could support other events, such as the CEO Sleepout.