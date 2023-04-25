Dawn Service Scuffle: Tim Wilson Insists on Playing Last Post — The Shovel

In awkward scenes this morning, former Liberal MP Tim Wilson insisted on playing the Last Post at the Shrine of Remembrance dawn service, after what he describes as a ‘mix-up’ with the appointed bugle player.

“I looked around, assumed that no-one had turned up to play the Last Post, and selflessly manhandled the bugle away from a random man standing next to me, so I could perform the important task on behalf of the community,” Wilson – who lost the seat of Goldstein at the last election – explained.

“There’s no way I could have known that the man wearing full military uniform and holding a bugle had been appointed to play the song. It’s clear that the thousands of voters – sorry, members of the community – who were assembled there, wanted me to play”.

In the end the two men jointly held the bugle while Wilson played.