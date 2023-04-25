 Dawn Service Scuffle: Tim Wilson Insists on Playing Last Post — The Shovel
April 25, 2023

Dawn Service Scuffle: Tim Wilson Insists on Playing Last Post

In awkward scenes this morning, former Liberal MP Tim Wilson insisted on playing the Last Post at the Shrine of Remembrance dawn service, after what he describes as a ‘mix-up’ with the appointed bugle player.

“I looked around, assumed that no-one had turned up to play the Last Post, and selflessly manhandled the bugle away from a random man standing next to me, so I could perform the important task on behalf of the community,” Wilson – who lost the seat of Goldstein at the last election – explained.

“There’s no way I could have known that the man wearing full military uniform and holding a bugle had been appointed to play the song. It’s clear that the thousands of voters – sorry, members of the community – who were assembled there, wanted me to play”.

In the end the two men jointly held the bugle while Wilson played.

