 Man on Jobseeker Dresses Up As Submarine In Attempt to Get More Government Funding — The Shovel
April 19, 2023

Man on Jobseeker Dresses Up As Submarine In Attempt to Get More Government Funding

A Sydney man has updated his JobSeeker profile to reflect that he is now a nuclear submarine, saying he was looking forward to receiving $46 billion over the next 25 years.

With the Albanese Government predicted to ignore expert advice to increase welfare support payments, Nick Robinson – or HMAS Robinson as he is now known – said being a submarine was one of the few ways to get the Government’s attention these days. “It’s the only way you can convince the Government you’re of any value. I’ll expect a tri-lateral announcement with the US President and British PM to confirm the new payments in the coming days”.

Robinson said it was near impossible to live on the current $49-a-day Jobseeker rate while he looked for work. “I’m struggling to keep my head above water. But that’s okay, because I’m a submarine now,” he said, adding that the $46 billion figure was just an estimate based on current information. “My costs may well increase over the coming years”.

The 38 year-old later scrapped the plan after he learnt he would have to move to Adelaide to receive the payments.

